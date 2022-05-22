All India RPF Body Building Competition-2022 Organised By Sambalpur Division

Sambalpur: All India Railway Protection Force Body Building Competition-2022 was held at Railway Community Hall, Sambalpur on 21st & 22nd May-2022.

Total 21 Nos.of Participants from various Zones i.e East Coast Railway, South East Central Railway, Eastern Railway, Central Railway, Western Railway, North Frontier Railway, Southern Railway,3rd BN/D COY/ RPSF/LKO, 8th BN RPSF/CRJ and 12th BN/RPSF/THK participated in the Competition.

Addl.Divisional Railway Manager, Sambalpur, Anand Singh graced the occasion as Chief Guest and said that “Good health & fitness is the ultimate freedom from sickness and disease and it is the feeling of physical, mental and social well being of a person”.

In this competition, Balvir Singh Meena bagged MR. RPF award. Amit Kumar Singh was the winner of 55 Kg category, N.Senthil Kumar was winner of 60 Kg category, Vikas Kumar Mehra was winner of 65 Kg category, M.K. Barik was winner of 70 kg category, M. Peter winner of 75 Kg category, Balvir Singh Meena was winner of 80 Kg category, Ajay Kumar Gurjar was winner of 85 Kg category,T. Ravi kumar was winner of 90 kg, Gopal Dutta was winner of 95 kg and Vijay Amande was winner of 100 kg category were awarded by Chief Guest.

In this event, Bishwambar Bohidar, Kishore Mishra, Dolamani Meher, Shishir Bohidar & Sujeet Mohanty were the judges of the competition. Somnath Pattnaik was the stage Marshal. All officers, staff and a large number of audience were present. Anup Gorinka, Divisional Security Commissioner, Sambalpur coordinated the programme.