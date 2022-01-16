All Hostages Safely Out Of Texas Synagogue, Hostage-Taker Dead

All of the four hostages held at a Colleyville synagogue in Texas are out and alive , the state’s governor Greg Abbott said in a tweet. The man who took them captive was also reported dead.

According to a report by CNN, moments before the hostages were freed, a loud bang, followed by a short blast of rapid gunfire, was heard coming from the Colleyville synagogue. The authorities declared the hostage-taker dead after a hostage rescue team breached the building but his identity is yet to be disclosed.

The man took at least four people hostage, including the rabbi as hostages after disrupting religious services at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. After an hours-long standoff between the suspect and law enforcement agencies, the hostages walked out free and unharmed, the report said.

The synagogue was live streaming their Sabbath morning service on Facebook when the hostage situation began on Saturday. Reportedly, Facebook has removed the feed.

FBI negotiators soon opened contact with the man, who said he wanted to speak to a woman held in federal prison.

Shortly before 2 pm, the attacker said, “You got to do something. I don’t want to see this guy dead.” The man could be heard repeatedly saying he didn’t want to see anyone hurt and that he believed he was going to die, the report added.

Apart from other demands, the accused man also demanded the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted to 86 years in prison for attempt to kill US military officers in Afghanistan.