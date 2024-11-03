Dhauli Hill is not just any hill; it carries the illustrious past of Odisha’s history. It symbolizes the valour, courage, and strength of Kalinga’s gallant offspring, stated Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Dhauli during the 52nd foundation day celebrations of the Dhauli Shanti Stupa. He mentioned that Dhauli is a pilgrimage site, unified by the tears and blood of Odisha’s valiant children.

While attending the event at Dhauli, the Chief Minister remarked that following the Kalinga War in 261 BC, Emperor Ashoka pledged peace and adopted Buddhism. This peace monument was erected thanks to the Japanese government’s efforts over 52 years ago, and it has since stood as a beacon of peace and amity.

“The mention of Buddhism brings Odisha to the forefront. The spread of Buddhism in Odisha, observable in Bihar-Odisha, is unparalleled in any other Indian province. Buddhism’s roots in Odisha date back to the 6th century BC. A pivotal moment in India’s history occurred on the banks of the Daya River in Dhauli,” said the Chief Minister.

He also noted that while Dhauli is a bastion of Buddhism, it has so seamlessly blended with Odia language, culture, and traditions that it has been embraced as part of the state’s heritage. The Dhauli Shanti Stupa and its vicinity will see significant development, with a comprehensive plan for the development of all heritage sites, including Dhauli.

The event was also honored by the presence of the esteemed Buddhist monk T Okangi and Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan.