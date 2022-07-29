All Govt Officials To Wear Sambalpuri Dress On August 1 In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: The district administration of Sambalpur has directed all government officials in the district to wear Sambalpuri dresses on August 1 on the occasion of “Sambalpuri Din”.

In a letter to the heads of all government offices in the district, Collector Ananya Das said that the people of Western Odisha celebrate August 1 as “Sambalpuri Din” in memory of late Guru Satya Narayan Bohidar, who contributed immensely to Sambalpuri culture.

“To commemorate his birth anniversary and promote awareness about his contribution, the district administration has decided upon the wearing of Sambalpuri dress by all government officials of the district on August 1,” she said.