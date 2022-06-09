All Govt Offices In Khurdha To Remain Closed On Last Day Of Raja Festival

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Odisha’s one of the major festivals–Raja, the district administration of Khurdha on Thursday announced an extra local holiday for all government officials of the district.

According to a press note from the Khurdha District Public Relations Office, all government offices in the district will remain closed on the 14th and 15th of June due to the Raja festival as per the state government’s notification.

Meanwhile, the last day of the Raja festival (Bhudaha or Sesha Raja) has also been declared as a holiday for all government employees of the district. All government offices will remain closed these days.

The Raja festival, which will begin on Tuesday, celebrates womanhood amid the onset of the monsoon. It is based on the belief that ‘Mother Earth’ menstruates for these three days and she is given a ceremonial bath on the fourth day.