All-Faith Prayer Meet For Train Accident Victims At Bahanaga Today

Bahanaga (Balasore): An all-faith prayer meeting will be organized for the victims of the terrible train accident here that took place 10 days ago leaving nearly 300 dead 100 injured.

A mass tribute paying program will also be held to wish earliest recovery of the injured. The prayers will be held for the departed soul to rest in heaven.

Some of the volunteers and local people who involved in the rescue work will shave their head as a part of 10th day ritual.

The program will be held at Bahanaga high school ground which will be marked by a Maha Yajna, Astaprahar Naam Sankirtan, chanting of Gayatri Mantra, mass Deepdan and Amritdhara Satsang.

Rithambara International Organisation (a social outfit), residents of Bahanga and Soroand members of some local social organizations are jointly organizing the event.

On the other hand, the CBI has intensified its probe into the horrific train mishap to find out the root cause of the accident. For the past six days, the CBI has reached the ground and is investigating from various aspects. Several railway employees including assistant station master and others are under scanner.

Their mobile phones have been seized as a part of investigation. The probe team has sealed the log book, relay panel and signaling system equipment of Bahanaga station, restricting the train stoppage at the station till the probe is over.