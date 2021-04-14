All exam centres to ensure functioning of CCTVs by April 25: CHSE

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has asked all school heads to ensure the functioning of CCTVs in their Examination Centres/Sub-Centres by April 25.

The Controller of Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has directed all Principals/Head Masters/Headmistress of the above-mentioned centres, the Higher Secondary Schools/Colleges which have not installed CCTV camera in the Examination Centres to install the same by the deadline.

The Controller has also directed the Self Financing Higher Secondary Schools to ensure the functioning of CCTV in their Practical Laboratories by the stipulated date.

The letter of the Controller said the non-compliance of report through the CCTV link provided in SAMS e-space by April 25 failing which the Council may be constrained to cancel the Examination Centres (both Theory & Practical).