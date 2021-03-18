All England Open: Indonesia Withdraw After COVID-19 Case On Flight

New Delhi: Indonesia’s badminton team was forced to withdraw from All England Open Championships in Birmingham after a passenger on their flight to Britain tested positive for coronavirus, announced the organisers.

“In accordance with UK Government requirements, the entire team will self-isolate for 10 days from the date of their inbound flight after a person travelling onboard tested positive for Covid-19,” said a statement late on Wednesday.

“All Indonesian players will not be able to compete in the current or next round of the tournament and have therefore been withdrawn from the All England Open 2021.”

The All England was the final event on the BWF calendar to be played last year before the sport shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

International competition resumed in Denmark in October, but was suspended again until January when three tournaments, including the World Tour Finals, were staged in a biosecure “bubble” in Thailand.