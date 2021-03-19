All effort must be made for Marada Jagannath temple development: Dharmendra Pradhan

Polasara: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today said that all out effort should be made for the development of Marada Jagannath temple.

Pradhan said this during a visit to the ancient Marada Jagannath temple here on Friday which is regarded as the Sarana Srikhestra of Odisha.

The then Gajapati of Puri had taken Lord Jagannath’s idol to Mathura in Ganjam to hide there fearing invasion by the Moghul army in the 1800 century. The Puri Gajapati then was Ramachandra Deb.

After worshipping Lord Jagannath at Marada temple, Pradhan discussed with the priests and saints living there for the development of the temple.