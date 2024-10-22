Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has declared a three-day shutdown of all colleges and universities across 14 districts from 23rd to 25th October due to the approaching Cyclonic Storm ‘Dana’ in the Bay of Bengal.

The Special Relief Commissioner, in a communication to the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Higher Education Department, has directed the execution of necessary measures in anticipation of the storm.

The districts expected to experience significant wind and rainfall include Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khordha, Nayagarh, and Cuttack.

The letter specifies that “colleges and universities in the aforementioned districts will be closed from October 23 to October 25, 2024, as a precautionary measure.”

According to the SRC, the IMD in Bhubaneswar has forecasted that the well-defined low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal has moved west-northwestwards, evolving into a depression today. It is expected to further intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23 and may escalate into a severe cyclonic storm over the northwest Bay of Bengal by the 24th. The storm is likely to make landfall along the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island on October 24 and 25.

Furthermore, the Government had previously announced a three-day closure of all schools in the districts anticipated to be impacted by the cyclone.

