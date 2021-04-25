All citizens above 18 years to be vaccinated free of cost in Maharashtra

Mumbai: NCP leader and Maharashtra’s Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Sunday announced that all citizens above 18 years of age will be vaccinated free of cost.

Malik said that the state government will float global tenders for providing affordable and quality COVID 19 vaccines for free to adult citizens below 45 years.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country which has been reporting over 60,000 coronavirus cases in a day for the past few days.

Worthwhile to mention that several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim announced to provide free coronavirus vaccine jab to their adult population free of cost.