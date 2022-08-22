“All CBI, ED cases closed…”: Manish Sisodia slams BJP again

New Delhi: Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in the crosshairs of the probe agency CBI in relation to liquor policy violations, today claimed that he got a message from the BJP asking him to leave the Aam Aadmi Party and join them to get all the CBI and Enforcement Directorate cases against him closed.

“I have received a message from the BJP – Break the AAP and join BJP, will get all CBI, ED cases closed,” Sisodia tweeted.

Stressing that all cases against him are false, he challenged the BJP to do “whatever you want to do”.

“My reply to the BJP is – I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap, a Rajput. I will cut off my head but will not bow down to the corrupt and conspirators. All the cases against me are false. Do what you want to do,” Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.