All Americans to get vaccinated by end of May: White House

Washington: Coronavirus vaccines will be available for all Americans by the end of next month, according to the White House.

The White House press secretary Jen Psaki said they have to plan for a range of contingencies and added that there will be enough vaccines for adult Americans by the end of May.

Johnson & Johnson has said a single batch of “drug product” failed quality control inspection and had been discarded. The company’s vaccine currently being distributed in the US is made at a plant in the Netherlands, but Emergent BioSolutions, a contract manufacturer, was producing doses at a facility in Baltimore.