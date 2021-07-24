All 6 ECMO Machines To Reach Odisha By July-End

Bhubaneswar: All the six Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines will reach Odisha by the end of July, informed the State health department.

Director of Medical Education & Training (DMET) Dr CBK Mohanty said that the state has already acquired two sets of machines and the training for the same is in progress.

The department has issued orders fir 6 ECMO machines which would be installed at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The machines were hardly available at government facilities, while dew private hospitals in Odisha has the machines whose services were made available at a high cost.