All 132 passengers and crew dead in China plane crash, officials confirm

Beijing: Chinese officials have confirmed that all 132 passengers and crew died when flight MU5735 crashed on Monday in southern China.

The China Eastern flight was flying from Kunming to Guangzhou when it nose-dived and crashed in a heavily-forested area in Guangxi.

Rescue teams said they had identified 120 of the victims so far through DNA analysis, aviation officials said.

They added that they are still searching for the second black box.

The box – which is believed to be the flight data recorder – could provide crucial information about why the plan crashed an hour into its journey.