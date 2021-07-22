All 12 Crew Of Cargo Ship MV Kanchan Stranded Off Gujarat Coast, Rescued

New Delhi: All the 12 crew of Motor Vessel (MV) Kanchan stranded off Umargam, Gujarat, have been rescued, said the Indian Coast Guard on Thursday.

M V Kanchan, which was on its way to Mangalore, sunk seven nautical miles west of Umargam in Gujarat after engine failure

Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai had received information from DG Communication center, Mumbai in the afternoon of July 21, 2021 that MV Kanchan is stranded due to contamination in fuel thereby rendering the engine non-operational and no electrical power onboard, amid inclement weather.

Later in evening, the master of the vessel intimated that MV Kanchan, carrying steel coils as cargo, had dropped anchor and was tilting towards Starboard (right) side.

The MRCC Mumbai instantly activated the International Safety Net (ISN) and MV Hermeez was immediately diverted towards the distressed vessel. Braving rough seas, MV Hermeez safely evacuated all the 12 crew of MV Kanchan in a swift night operation.

Emergency Towing Vessel (ETV) Water Lily has also been deployed by DG Shipping, Mumbai for assisting the stranded vessel. In addition, two tugs have been deployed by the vessel owners to render assistance to the vessel.