Alka Yagnik Becomes Most Streamed Artist On Youtube, Beats BTS, Taylor Swift

New Delhi: Playback singer Alka Yagnik became the most streamed artist on YouTube in 2022 beating BTS, BLACKPINK, and Taylor Swift among others.

According to Guinness World Records, Alka was the most-watched artist on YouTube worldwide in 2022, with 15.3 billion YouTube streams and an average of 42 million each day. The Bollywood singer has surpassed Bad Bunny (Puerto Rico), who earned 14.7 billion streams, to take first place. In addition, the report revealed that the versatile singer was the most-watched artist on YouTube in 2021, with 17.7 billion streams and 16.6 billion in 2020.

Moreover, according to ChartMasters, close to 25 per cent of YouTube’s users are from India. By continent, the market share is dominated by Asia and the top ten was dominated by South Korean superstars BTS with 7.95 billion streams and BLACKPINK at 7.03 billion.