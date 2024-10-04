Alishan, a trusted menswear brand since 1996, announced the launch of ‘The PUJA Power’, an exciting collection designed especially for the festive season, available exclusively at its showroom in Bhubaneswar.

As the city gears up for the auspicious occasion of Puja, Alishan announces the biggest festive offers on all leading brands. More than 50 renowned brands, including Color Plus, Park Avenue, Parx, Allen Solly, Van Heusen, BlackBerry, Arrow, US Polo, Mufti, Louis Philippe, Levis, Pepe Jeans, Rare Rabbit, Raymond, Turtle, Celio, Being Human, and Killer, are available under one roof at Alishan.

The store offers the largest collection of premium brands with exclusive offers, with cashback up to Rs 5,000 & gifts. The festive royalty Alishan also provides gift vouchers that are available for gifting purposes.

Alishan, a brand since 1996, is a multi-brand, multi-store exclusive menswear outlet in Bhubaneswar, offering 5,000 sq. ft of shopping space that showcases both national and international brands. It features a huge collection for every age group and occasion. From casual wear, ethnic wear, designer clothes, and kurta-pajamas to jeans & T-shirts, suiting & shirting, ready-made, winter wear, and wedding attire such as sherwanis and suits, along with trendy accessories, everything is available under one roof.

Mr Jugal Kishore Agrawal, Proprietor of Alishan, shared his excitement about ‘The PUJA Power’ offers, noting:

With an extensive selection of top brands all in one place, customers have the opportunity to enhance their style with the elegant and fashionable clothing available here.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related