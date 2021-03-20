Alipore zoo: Man jumps into lion den, escapes

Kolkata: A man jumped into a lion enclosure at Alipore zoo and gets out of it without severe injuries, according to reports.

The man identified as Gautam Guchait, a resident of Patashpur in East Midnapore, did this in a daredevilry act on Friday that surprised others. Gautam loitered around the lion enclosure before scaling the wall and jumping into it.

He has suffered injuries to his right leg, shoulders and waist and being treated at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

According to eyewitnesses, Gautam scaled the wall of the enclosure and jumped over two mesh fences. As the lion tried to drag the man, eyewitnesses raised an alarm. He was rescued by zoo officials on time.

Worthwhile to mention that in a similar incident, a man in Pakistan managed to evade the lion’s jaws after he was attacked by the animal in a zoo in Sindh province in December 2019. A video of the bone-chilling incident, shot by an eyewitness, also went viral on social media platforms.

The zookeeper identified as Kannu Piraditta was feeding raw meat to the white lion when the predator attacked him at Karachi Zoological Gardens.