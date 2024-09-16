New Delhi: The unveiling of the 32 km Greenfield Expressway connecting Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh to Palwal in Haryana is a notable advancement in regional infrastructure.

The tendering process for this significant project, designed to enhance connectivity between Aligarh and the National Capital Region (NCR), is underway.

The expressway will link with the Yamuna Expressway at Tappal in Greater Noida and with the Eastern Peripheral interchange at Palwal. Post-construction, it will facilitate easier access to major cities such as Agra, Mathura, Delhi, Greater Noida, Noida, Palwal, and Gurugram for travellers from Aligarh. This requires the acquisition of land from 23 villages in Aligarh.

The projected cost for this four-lane expressway is Rs 2300 crores. Its construction is expected to alleviate traffic congestion in Khair and Jattari in Aligarh. The expressway will extend to the Yamuna Expressway through Pisawa near Andla and will feature a green belt along its median. Landmarking has commenced in the villages slated for acquisition. The expressway will significantly improve Aligarh’s connectivity to the NCR and Haryana and is a key component of the Master Plan 2031 by the Aligarh Development Authority.

The project necessitates land acquisition from 43 villages in Aligarh, including Andla, Arrana, Jarara, Chaudhana, Taraura, Nayawas, Rasoolpur, Ainchana, Udaygarhi, Bamouti, Laxmangarhi, Mau, Bankner, Dharampur, Nagla Assu, Damuaka, Khair, Usrahpur Rasoolpur, Nagal Kalan, Sotipura, Fazilpur Kala, Nagal Khurd, Khandeha, Kurana, Tappal, Adampur, Syarol, Dorpuri, Resari, Raipur, Gharbara, Pipli Nagla, Qadirpur, Ganeshpur, Chaman Naglia, Bajhera, Rajpur, Heerpura, Bulakipur, Khedia Buzurg, Jalalpur, Vichpuri, Itwarpur, and Hamidpur.