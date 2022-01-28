Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi Postponed, To Hit Theatres On This Date

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt’s much anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on February 18, has been postponed. The film will now release on February 25.

Directed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Alia shared the announcement on Twitter. “#GangubaiKathiawadi will rise to power in cinemas near you on 25th February, 2022,” she wrote.

Backed by Bhansali Productions and co-produced by Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited, also stars Ajay Devgn.

The movie will have its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival next month.