Alia Bhatt’s First Look From Brahmastra As Isha Unveiled

Mumbai: The makers of Brahmastra today unveiled the first look of Alia Bhatt’s character Isha on her 29th birthday.

Director Ayan Mukerji shared the first look and wrote: “Happy Birthday, Little One. For all the Joy the Pride the Inspiration, and the Magic that you make me feel Here’s something to celebrate you on your special day…Our Isha – the Shakti of Brahmstra – in the first visuals we are releasing from our movie ! Love. Light. Fire. Go ! (sic).”

The 31-second teaser gave a glimpse of Alia’s different moods as Isha. Interestingly, this first look video of Alia also had a glimpse of Ranbir.

Apart from Alia and Ranbir, Brahmastra will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead.

The fantasy drama is slated to release on September 9, 2022.