Alia Bhatt’s ‘Darlings’ Teaser Out

New Delhi: The teaser of Alia Bhatt’s production debut Darlings was released today. Apart from Alia, the film also features Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles.

The teaser begins with Alia Bhatt watching a movie in a theatre, when a voiceover begins to tell the story of a frog resting by a river, who happens to befriend a scorpion. Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma are the metaphorical frog and scorpion, going by the narrative but their roles are not defined.

Directed by debutant Jasmeet K. Reen, Darlings is backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions. It will be released on Netflix.