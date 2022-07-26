Alia Bhatt Wraps Up Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has completed shooting for her film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is being helmed by Karan Johar.

On Tuesday , Karan took to Instagram and shared a cute video. In the clip, Alia is seen with the cast and crew of the film as she enjoys her last day on the sets. “A talkie wrap on my Rani! Watch Rocky cheer her on ! And excuse my excited and crazy camera moves ! Rani ne kaam kar liya on this prem kahani Ab Rocky tu bhi aaja wrap ke maidan me! #rockyaurranikipremkahani @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh ! Song selection is from my emotional library,” Karan Johar captioned the post.

In the video, Alia can be seen doing hook step from Ranbir Kapoor’s popular song “Channa Mereya”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani brings together Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after the 2019 film Gully Boy. This movie also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.