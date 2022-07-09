Alia Bhatt Wraps Shoot For Heart Of Stone, Shares Happy Selfie

New Delhi: Actor Alia Bhatt has shared pictures from the sets of her first Hollywood release Heart of Stone. The actress took to Instagram and also shared a heartfelt message.

Alia captioned her post “Heart of Stone – you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot… my director Tom Harper… @jamiedornan missed you today… and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!! But for now… I’m coming home babyyyyyy.” (sic)

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

</>

Directed by Tom Harper, Heart Of Stone is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn and Pilot Wave’s Gadot and Jaron Varsano. Harper, Rucka and Patty Whitcher are exec producing.