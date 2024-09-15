Mumbai: Alia Bhatt recently shared the teaser for her new song, Chal Kudiye, from her upcoming film Jigra. Following her previous collaboration with Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Ikk Kudi, Alia continues their partnership in this latest track.

Based on the teaser, the song seems to delve into the challenges faced by Alia’s character in the film. Sharing the video on Instagram, Alia wrote, “It’s yours soon. #ChalKudiye @diljitdosanjh #Jigra in cinemas 11th October (sic).”

Not only fans but also celebrities expressed their enthusiasm for the song in the comments section. Neha Dhupia wrote, “Beyond @aliabhatt @diljitdosanjh. One of the fans called Diljit and Alia ‘a perfect pair’. His comment read, “Aloo and Diljit are a perfect pair. This will be a good song and video, no doubt. Because this song has Alo and Diljit (sic).”

Jigra will release in cinemas on October 11. It was earlier scheduled for a September 27 release. Jigra also features Vedang Raina, who plays Alia’s younger brother in the film.