Alia Bhatt To Make Her Hollywood Debut In Netflix’s Spy Thriller Heart of Stone

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is all set to make her debut in Hollywood. She will be seen in Netflix’s spy thriller Heart Of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot.

The film will also feature Jamie Dornan.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed the development on his Twitter handle. “Alia Bhatt makes her Hollywood debut: joins Gal Gadot in Netflix film… #aliabhatt makes her global debut, joining #galgadot in #netflix’s international spy thriller #heartofstone… #tomharper is directing the pic,” he tweeted.

<>

ALIA BHATT MAKES HER HOLLYWOOD DEBUT: JOINS GAL GADOT IN NETFLIX FILM… #AliaBhatt makes her global debut, joining #GalGadot in #Netflix’s international spy thriller #HeartOfStone… #TomHarper is directing the pic. pic.twitter.com/ouT5zaYXX6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 8, 2022

</>

Directed by Tom Harper, the film is produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Gal Gadot, Jaron Varsano.

According to reports, the upcoming film is based on a script by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.