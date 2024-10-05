Bengaluru: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt delighted fans with an unexpected appearance at Grammy-winning DJ Alan Walker’s concert in Bengaluru. The event, part of Walker’s WalkerWorld tour, took place at the Sunburn Festival, drawing a massive crowd.

Alia, who is eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming film Jigra, took the stage to greet the audience with a warm “Namaskara Bengaluru.” Her presence electrified the atmosphere, as fans erupted in cheers and applause. Dressed in a stunning blue off-shoulder bodycon co-ord set, Alia looked radiant as she waved to the crowd.

The highlight of the evening was when Alia joined Alan Walker during one of his Bollywood-infused EDM sets. The duo’s camaraderie was evident as they performed together, with Alia’s song “Chal Kudiye” from Jigra playing in the background. The crowd went wild, capturing the moment on their phones and flooding social media with videos and pictures of the surprise appearance.

Alia also took to her Instagram story to share her excitement, posting a picture with Alan Walker and captioning it, “A very #Jigra collab.” The spontaneous appearance left fans in awe, with many praising her as a “star girl” and expressing their excitement online.

Alan Walker’s concert featured his popular hits like “Faded,” “Spectre,” and “Alone,” along with new collaborations. Speaking about his tour, Walker said, “Being back in India for my biggest tour ever has been incredible.”

Alia’s surprise visit not only added an extra layer of excitement to the concert but also served as a perfect promotion for her upcoming film Jigra, set to release on October 11.

