Alia Bhatt Slams Paparazzi Over Invasion Of Privacy: Bollywood Supports Actress

Mumbai: Actor Alia Bhatt blasted the paparazzi on Tuesday after a photo of hers sitting inside her house was taken and published on a media outlet’s Instagram page. Tagging Mumbai Police on Instagram Stories, the actor re-shared the post, lashing out over the gross violation of privacy.

“Are you kidding me? I was at my house, having a perfectly normal afternoon, sitting in my living room when I felt something watching over me. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of the neighbouring building with a camera right at me,” Bhatt, who welcomed a baby girl with husband Ranbir Kapoor last November, wrote.

“In what world is this okay and is this allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy. There’s a line that you must not cross, and it is safe to say that all lines were crossed today.”

The photo was deleted after Bhatt called out the media outlet.

Soon after Alia called them out on Instagram, several other Bollywood celebs spoke up in her support, criticising the paparazzi for crossing lines.

Actress Anushka Sharma, who had faced a similar incident two years ago when a video of Virat Kohli’s hotel room was also leaked, shared Alia’s story and wrote, “This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago we called them out for the same reason! You’d think it would have made them respectful of people space and privacy. Absolutely shameful! They were also the only guys posting the photos of our daughter despite repeated requests.”

Karan Johar, who shares a close bond with Alia, posted, “There is no justification to this absolutely disgusting invasion of privacy. Everyone from the entertainment industry is always for the media and the paparazzi and are always accommodating. But there has to be a limit. This is about anyone’s right to feel safe in their own homes. This is not about actors or celebrities, it is basic human right!”

Arjun Kapoor echoed Karan Johar’s sentiments and said this is nothing short of stalking. He wrote, “Absolutely shameless. This is crossing all limits if a woman isn’t safe in her own home forget if she is a public figure or not for a second… Any sane person who takes photographs of public figures for a living needs to know that this is pathetic conduct and these are people in media we have trusted and shown implicit faith in believing they are here to do a job not to make women feel unsafe or invade one’s privacy. This is nothing short of stalking @Mumbaipolice.”

Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt also posted a long note on Instagram, saying, “So it’s totally cool to point zoom lenses into people’s home while hiding in neighbouring building for content now? Grown men. With cameras. Hiding across the road. Taking surreptitious photos of an unaware woman without her consent in her home. The fact that the person in the photo is a celebrity does not somehow make this okay. If this was any other situation, with any other person – this would be considered harassment and a complete assualt on privacy.”

Alia’s mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor also shared her story and said, “This is not right!”