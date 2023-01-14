Alia Bhatt Shares Sun-Soaked Selfie As She Sits For Some Me Time

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt has shared a fresh picture of herself as she took a moment for herself Saturday morning. Sharing it on her Instagram Stories, Alia wrote, “morning slurp.”

Take A Look:

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva alongside Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film has been declared a blockbuster. She will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi and is set to hit theatres on April 28 this year. She also has her Hollywood film Heart of Stone lined up for release and has also signed Farhan Akhtar’s next, Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.