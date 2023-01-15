Alia Bhatt Shares Pics Of ‘Not So Happy Sunday’: Read On To Know Why

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse of her Sunday on Instagram. The new mom shared a couple of pictures of herself with her pet cat Edward.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote in the caption, “It’s a great Sunday to be ignored by your cat.”She added the hashtag ‘not so happy Sundays’.

In the first picture she posted, Alia can be seen smiling and looking at her pet, who seemed to look down at something from the bed. In the second photo she posted, Alia made a face as Edward looked away from her. Alia was lying next to Edward on a bed.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite Ranbir. She will be soon making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, also starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role.