Alia Bhatt Shares Pic From Her Italy Vacay With Ranbir Kapoor

New Delhi: Soon To Be Mommy Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the most amazing phase of their lives as she is all set to embrace parenthood with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram on June 27. The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, at their Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai, after being in a relationship for 5 years.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia actress shared a selfie from her holiday with Ranbir and her pregnancy glow is unmissable in the photo. She captioned the picture: “Eternally grateful for this sunshine – THANK YOU for al the love my lovesssss.” Reacting to the photo, Sonam Kapoor sent love to Alia and said: “I went there for my Babymoon too! It’s literally the best! Have fun!”

