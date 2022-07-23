Alia Bhatt Shares New Posters From ‘Darlings’; Trailer Out On July 25 

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt has shared new posters of her upcoming movie Darlings. Helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings comes with a great ensemble of cast including Alia, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew.

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress, who is quite active on social media, has taken to her Instagram account to share the pictures and captioned it , “Abhi ke liye ye photos dekho. Monday ko battings dikhaungi. #DarlingsOnNetflix”.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post:

On the work front, apart from Darlings which is releasing on August 5, Alia is also looking forward to the release of Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra will also star Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in the lead and will be hitting the screens on September 9, 2022. Alia is also working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.