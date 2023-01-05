Alia Bhatt Shares Kate Winslet’s Video About Body-shaming

New Delhi: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt recently shared a video where Hollywood star and Avatar The Way of Water actor Kate Winslet is seen speaking about how she had been body-shamed by the press and a section of the showbiz during her early days as an actor.

Alia took to Instagram and shared the clip with a caption that read, “Word, please watch the full video.”

Hindi film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had tied the knot in April, last year. The two welcomed their first child together in November, daughter named Raha. They were last seen together in the Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra.