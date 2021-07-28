Alia Bhatt Reveals Her Morning Skincare Regime: Check Here
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who is quite active on social media, has recently shared her everyday morning skin care regime with her fans on her YouTube channel.
In her latest video on YouTube, Alia revealed her six-step skincare routine that she follows every morning. The routine is simple, and one can easily incorporate it into their daily life with only a little bit of effort.
<></>
But apart from Alia’s six-step skincare routine, the actress also revealed the one thing she does to reduce skin puffiness in the morning and that is something everyone can learn from her. Each morning, the actress uses a skin massager for less than two minutes and just massages her skin thoroughly. This helps in removing water retention. All one needs to do is to spray water or rose water, and then just massage.
Now that you know how Alia treats her skin puffiness in the morning, check out the actress’ six-step skincare routine.
- First and foremost, before you start any skincare routine, it is important that you cleanse your skin. Or in simple terms, just wash your face properly. You can opt for a face wash that suits your skin type.
- For Alia, the next step is to apply an eye cream. This can help reduce puffiness under your eyes and can also help in treating dark circles.
- The second product that Alia applies to her skin is niacinamide. This can help get rid of fine lines and also helps in the hydration and regeneration of your skin. Alia also believes that what you are applying on your face can also be applied to your neck and hands.
- The third product Alia applies to her skin is caffeine solution drops. It is particularly helpful for those who have to face the camera as part of their job. This helps in treating water retention on the skin.
- The next step is moisturisation, which is a non-negotiable step for anybody who wants supple skin.
- The last and the most important step is applying sunscreen. No matter where you are going and no matter what your plan for the day is, it is important that you apply sunscreen. It protects you from the harmful radiations of the sun and also keeps pollutants at bay.