Alia Bhatt Reveals Her Morning Skincare Regime: Check Here

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who is quite active on social media, has recently shared her everyday morning skin care regime with her fans on her YouTube channel.

In her latest video on YouTube, Alia revealed her six-step skincare routine that she follows every morning. The routine is simple, and one can easily incorporate it into their daily life with only a little bit of effort.

But apart from Alia’s six-step skincare routine, the actress also revealed the one thing she does to reduce skin puffiness in the morning and that is something everyone can learn from her. Each morning, the actress uses a skin massager for less than two minutes and just massages her skin thoroughly. This helps in removing water retention. All one needs to do is to spray water or rose water, and then just massage.

Now that you know how Alia treats her skin puffiness in the morning, check out the actress’ six-step skincare routine.