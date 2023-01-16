Alia Bhatt Reacts After James Cameron Praises SS Rajamouli’s RRR

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has reacted to James Cameron admiring her movie RRR. Team RRR won Best Foreign Language Film and the award for Best Song for Naatu Naatu.

Sharing the tweet on her Instagram Stories, Alia wrote Monday morning, “Uffff what a beautiful morning.” RRR’s Twitter handle had responded to a tweet by an American journalist Anne Thompson, “James Cameron admires RRR… LOVE YOUU SIRRR @JimCameron… #RRRMovie.” Anne’s tweet read: “RRR wins best foreign film at CCA — every bit of awareness helps get more folks to watch it! I introed myself to S.S. Rajamouli and my tablemate Jim Cameron admires the movie too.”

Take A look:

The Twitter handle of the Critics Choice Award shared a post, “Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie- winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #CriticsChoiceAwards.”

Cheers on a well deserved win @RRRMovie 🥂! pic.twitter.com/f3JGfEitjE — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023

