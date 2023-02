Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Gets New Release Date

New Delhi: Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani gets new release date. This film will star Alia Bhatt opposite Ranveer Singh and will also see veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

Today, Alia took to her Instagram handle to share the new release date of the film. Alia Bhatt shared a poster of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and announced the new release date of the film.

Sharing this poster Alia wrote, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.. releasing 28th July 2023.”

Check out Alia Bhatt’s post:

