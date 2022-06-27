Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Announce Pregnancy, Says ‘Our Baby Coming Soon’

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in 14 April this year. The couple had an intimate wedding celebration at home in the presence of family and close friends.

Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, Alia revealed she was pregnant by sharing a photo of her scan. Check out Alia and Ranbir’s pregnancy announcement:

In the photo, Alia can be seen lying on the hospital bed, with the lovebirds looking at the screen. She captioned the photo, “Our baby ….. coming soon.”