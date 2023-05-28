Alia Bhatt Pens A Sweet Note After Best Actress Award Win At IIFA 2023

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt penned a sweet note after winning the Best Actress Award at IIFA 2023. The actress bagged the award for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The prestigious awards ceremony took place in Abu Dhabi this year and Alia was expected to attend. However, the actress reportedly skipped the event because her grandfather’s health deteriorated.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia shared the announcement of her win and wrote, “Thank you so much @iifa. Sorry I couldn’t be there in person to receive the award. A special thank you to the audience for your constant support. This brings me and the entire team so much joy!”

The IIFA Awards and Weekend 2023 kickstarted here with a ceremony that saw Alia Bhatt-starrer “Gangubai Kathiawadi” winning in three technical categories.