Alia Bhatt Joins Heart Of Stone Co-Star Jamie Dornan For A Fan Event Promo: Check Here

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt is one of the versatile actresses in the entertainment industry. She is currently basking in the success of Brahmastra, released in the theatres on September 9, 2022. The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy.

Now, Alia shared the promo on her social media handle, in which she is seen sharing the screen space with Jamie.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Heart of Stone, a spy thriller helmed by Tom Harper. It is co-produced by Skydance Media, Mockingbird Pictures and Pilot Wave. Alia, who wrapped her Heart Of Stone schedule in July 2022, shared photos from the set and wrote: “Heart of Stone – you have my whole heart.