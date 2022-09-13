Alia Bhatt Drops Unseen Pic With Ranbir Kapoor From Brahmastra’s Deva Deva Song

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are experiencing the most amazing phase of their life as they are all set to embrace parenthood. The actor recently released film, Brahmastra, is being hailed for its VFX and its enormous collection has ended the dry spell at the box office. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have also made a cameo appearances in the movie.

Now, Alia dropped an unseen picture with Ranbir on her social media handle from their movie. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress captioned the post: “Shiva & Isha. one from the archives.. (this was during deva deva shoot)”

Check out Alia and Ranbir’s PIC:

On the work front, Alia will star in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara co-starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. She will also be making her Hollywood debut with the film, Heart Of Stone which features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.