Alia Bhatt Drops Glimpse Of Her Unseen Moments From Her Life; Have A Look

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt has dropped a video of several pictures of herself from the year 2022 on Instagram. Sharing the video on Instagram, Alia wrote, “pics that never made it to the gram.”

The video begins with pictures of Alia holding a camera and is followed by several random pictures from the year.

Power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first newborn child on November 6, 2022.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. She also has her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the pipeline. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.