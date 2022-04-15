Alia Bhatt Changes Her Instagram Profile Pic After Marrying Ranbir Kapoor: Check Out Here

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the nuptial knot on April 14 in presence of close friends and family members at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai.

After tying the knot with the love of her life, Alia Bhatt changed the profile picture of her Instagram handle. She put a dreamy photo from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.

Take A Look:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to commemorate her and Ranbir’s special day by sharing romantic wedding snaps of the couple with a caption that won millions and millions of hearts.

She wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”