Mumbai: The much-anticipated film “Jigra,” starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, has finally hit theatres today. Directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Alia Bhatt in collaboration with Karan Johar, this emotional action thriller promises to be a gripping cinematic experience.

“Jigra” tells the story of a sister’s relentless quest to save her brother from a perilous situation. Alia Bhatt delivers a powerful performance as the determined sister, while Vedang Raina impresses as her vulnerable yet resilient brother. The film’s narrative is packed with high-octane action sequences and heart-wrenching emotional moments, making it a rollercoaster ride for the audience.

Critics have praised the film for its intense storyline and stellar performances. According to early reviews, Alia Bhatt’s portrayal of a fierce and protective sister is one of her best performances to date. Vedang Raina’s role as the brother adds depth to the film, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

The film’s direction by Vasan Bala has also received accolades for its seamless blend of action and emotion. The screenplay, while gripping, has a few loose threads that some critics feel could have been better tied up. However, the overall execution and the emotional depth of the story have struck a chord with the audience.

