Alexa Gets Amitabh Bachchan’s Voice In India: Here’s How To Avail The Feature

New Delhi: Amazon Alexa launched the voice support of iconic Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan to amuse existing users and attract new consumers to use its voice assistant over Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri. The feature initially arrived in the US with the voice of American actor and producer Samuel L. Jackson in 2019.

How to use Amitabh Bachchan’s voice on Alexa

Amazon has made Amitabh Bachchan’s voice available on Alexa at an introductory price of Rs. 149 (MRP Rs. 299) for one year. You need to say, “Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan” to purchase the celebrity voice. You can also get it directly from the Amazon site. Once the payment is confirmed, you will be able to start interacting with the actor’s voice. You can also interact with Bachchan’s voice using the wake word “Amit ji” by asking, “Alexa, enable Amit ji wake word.” It will work alongside the default “Alexa” wake word. This means that you can call the voice assistant by using the wake word “Alexa” and at the same time use “Amit ji” to speak with the actor’s voice.

Formally announced in September last year, Amazon worked on enabling Bachchan’s voice on Alexa for the last few months. The experience is aimed to please his fans and attract new users to the voice assistant.

You can access Bachchan’s voice to listen to the stories from his life, a selection of poems by his father and popular Indian poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, tongue twisters, motivational quotes, and even his favourite songs. Amazon will also bring Bachchan’s signature style when asked for music, alarms, and weather updates.

For instance, you can ask, “Amit ji, play songs from Kabhi Kabhi” or “Amit ji, Sholay ke gaane bajaiye” to listen to some old music tracks from the actor’s movies. You can also say, “Amit ji, tell me a funny story” to hear some behind-the-scenes information from the actor.

You can also explore more about what you can do with the new experience by saying, “Amit ji, what can you do?” Further, the celebrity voice will give answers in Hindi and English languages both — just like how Bachchan communicates in the public.