Alert! Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Several Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued thunderstorm alert for several parts of the State.

The alert has been sounded for Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack (including Cuttack city), Khurda (including Bhubaneswar city), Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati during next three hours.

The Met further said that light to moderate rain is very likely to occur over some parts of eight districts in the next three hours. A yellow warning has also been issued by the weather agency.

People in these areas have been advised to take precautionary measures.