Alert! Thunderstorm Likely In These Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre on Monday issued thunderstorm alert in several districts of Odisha.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, “Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.”

“Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal and at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Nayagarh, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Balasore and Bhadrak. Dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha,” it added.