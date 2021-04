Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued thunderstorm and lightning alert for several blocks of Mayurbhanj district till 6 PM.

The alert has been sounded for Raruan, Kusumi, Thakurmunda, Shamakhunta, Karanjia, Jashipur Rairangpur, Bahalda, Saraskana, Bijatola, Bijatola, Jamda and Tiring blocks of the district.

The IMD has also advised people to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.