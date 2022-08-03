Alert! These Odisha Dists To Witness Thunderstorm With Lightning In Next 3 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued thunderstorm with lightning activities in several places of the State in the next few hours.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, light to moderate rain/thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at several places across Odisha, including the capital city and Cuttack, in next three hours.

Besides, Koraput, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Bolangir, Boudh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak are also likely to witness thunderstorm with lightning activities.

People in these areas have been advised to move to safe place accordingly.