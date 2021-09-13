Alert! These Odisha Dists To Witness Intense Downpour In Next 3 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has sounded heavy rainfall alert at a few places in several districts of Odisha within the next 3 hours.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, ” Moderate rain/ thundershowers with one or two very intense spells of rain very likely to affect some parts of districts of Cuttack (including Cuttack city), Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Jajpur, Nayagarh, and Kendrapara within next 3 hours.

Similarly, it will also affect some parts of Khurda (including Bhubaneswar city), Boudh, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Ganjam, Puri, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Jajpur during the same period.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places accordingly, said the IMD.